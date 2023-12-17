Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb lead Dolphins to 30-0 win

No Tyreek Hill was no problem for the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jaylen Waddle caught eight passes for 142 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa, and Raheem Mostert ran for a pair of scores as the Dolphins bounced back from a loss to the Titans. Their 30-0 win over the Jets moves them to 9-4 on the season and pushes them closer to an AFC East title.

Mostert's first score was his 19th of the season and that gave him the franchise record for touchdowns in a single season. He also has a three-touchdown lead on 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for the NFL lead in touchdowns this season.

Tagovailoa ended the day 21-of-24 for 244 yards and he ceded the reins of the offense to Mike White for much of the fourth quarter. Their 290 total yards were their second-fewest of the season, but their defense made sure that they didn't need a gaudy offensive day.

Bradley Chubb had three sacks and forced two fumbles, including one that gave the Dolphins the ball on the 1-yard-line ahead of Mostert's first touchdown. The Dolphins also picked Trevor Siemian off twice in the second half and picked up six overall sacks while pitching their shutout.

Siemian was in the game because Zach Wilson was knocked out with a head injury near the end of a first half that saw the Jets gain four yards. They wound up with 103 yards, but even the faintest playoff hopes are now extinguished and it seems like the next shoe to drop for the Jets will be Aaron Rodgers ruling out a return to play behind an offensive line that barely offered a hint of protection on Sunday.

The Dolphins will be back at home next weekend against the Cowboys while the Jets will host the Commanders in a battle for draft position.