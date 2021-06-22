Though Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times on Monday, he escaped serious injury and is expected be released from the hospital this week.

Twyman’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN that his client was shot in the arm, leg, buttocks, and shoulder.

“There doesn’t appear to be any long-term injuries that would prohibit him from playing this season,” Rosenhaus said.

Twyman did not require surgery, as his wounds were superficial.

The Vikings previously released a statement saying that the organization is “extremely thankful” that Twyman is expected to make a full recovery.

A sixth-round pick in the spring, Twyman played his college ball at Pittsburgh.

Jaylen Twyman is expected to be released from the hospital this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk