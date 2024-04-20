Jaylen Reyna nets hat trick as Campbell County tops South

Apr. 20—CHEYENNE — Campbell County capitalized on miscues across a seven-minute stretch in the first half to grab the lead during a 5-0 victory Friday night at Cheyenne South.

"Our emotions might have been too high from it being senior night," Bison coach Joshua Eastman said. "We talked about needing to be a through-the-line team in the first half and starting the first five minutes being on the attack.

"(Campbell County) countered and left us scrambling."

The Camels pulled ahead in the seventh minute when Brode Jarvis carried the ball down the right side before playing a through ball to Corbin Branscom behind South's defense inside the penalty area. Branscom buried the chance for a 1-0 lead.

Jaylen Reyna made it 2-0 Campbell County when he ran onto a rebound off South keeper Aiden Mitchell and put it in the net in the 12th minute. Reyna notched his second goal of the match in the 14th when he got off a shot with a Bison defender draped on him and put it between Mitchell and the left upright for a 3-0 lead.

Branscom got back in the scoring column in the 24th. The Camels (3-5-1 overall, 2-5 Class 4A East Conference) got two shots in succession inside the 18. The first hit off Mitchell and went back out toward the top of the penalty area. The second shot slowly rolled to Mitchell's feet and he tried to clear it by kicking it back up field. The ball found its way onto Branscom's feet, who struck the ball in stride, past Mitchell and into the goal for a 4-0 lead.

The Bison (1-8, 0-7) adjusted their formation to get an extra midfielder for extra defense in the second half. The move paid off as Campbell County got lower quality shots on goal.

"As the game went on, our defense got better and we didn't give up any more goals until the very end of the second half," South senior Caden Hart said. "We switched formations to be more defensive, try to stop the ball and try to give up fewer shots. They got plenty of shots, but we did a better job of playing defense."

One of the Camels' best scoring chances of the second half came in the 77th when Jose Aguayo struck a direct kick from 30 yards out. Mitchell jumped and played the high shot to the center of the goal over the crossbar for a corner kick.

Reyna completed his hat trick with a goal in the 80th minute.

CAMPBELL CO. 5, SOUTH 0

Halftime: 4-0.

Goals: Campbell County, Branscom (Jarvis), 7. Campbell County, Reyna (unassisted), 12. Campbell County, Reyna, 14. Campbell County, Branscom (unassisted), 24. Campbell County, Renya, 80.

Shots: Campbell County 30, South 6. Shots on goal: Campbell County 17, South 0. Saves: Campbell County 0 (Lynch); South 12 (Mitchell).

Corner kicks: Campbell County 6, South 2. Offsides: Campbell County 4, South 1. Fouls: Campbell County 5, South 5. Yellow cards: Campbell County 2 (Bench, 66. Vandom, 68).

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.