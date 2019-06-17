Jaylen Nowell highlights: Explosive Washington guard prepares for NBA Draft after being named 2019 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Year

Washington's Jaylen Nowell prepares for the upcoming NBA draft after a strong career with the Huskies. As the 2019 Men's Basketball Player of the Year, Nowell led Washington to its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011 and finished at 15th in assists with 3.1 per game and 18th in rebounding with 5.4 per game. Nowell also shot better than 50 percent from the field, finishing at 11th in Pac-12 at .504 and 40 percent behind the arc. He became just the ninth underclassman to earn the Player of the Year award. Learn more about Nowell during the "Inside Pac-12 Basketball: NBA Draft Special" on Thursday, June 20 at 9 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network

Scroll to continue with content Ad