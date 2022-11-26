Jaylen Nowell with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Jaylen Nowell (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/25/2022
Jaylen Nowell (Minnesota Timberwolves) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/25/2022
Bob Myers revealed that DeMarcus Cousins asked him why he is not in the league right now.
En route to blowing out the Clippers, Andrew Wiggins had a game to remember.
The Lakers made it four wins in their last five games with a strong defensive performance against the Spurs.
LeBron James has 21 points in his return, Anthony Davis adds a double-double and Lonnie Walker IV scores 10 of his 18 points early in the win at San Antonio.
Lou Lopez-Senechal scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn routed Duke 78-50 in the semifinal round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament on Friday.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most often in trade rumors over the past week, including Jae Crowder.
Steve Kerr presented his case on why he believes Steph Curry is "unlike anyone on earth" after the Warriors' 124-107 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.
The Badgers improved to 5-1 with a 64-59 victory over USC in the Battle 4 Atlantis as Chucky Hepburn scored 17 points and Tyler Wahl added 14.
The 2015 NBA Finals MVP is still up for debate. Steph Curry knows who should've won it.
Klay Thompson knows Jordan Poole is fully capable of getting out of his slump in no time.
Bobby Pettiford left the game early because of injury on a night Dajuan Harris had foul problems.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks taught the Cleveland Cavaliers a lesson in playoff-type intensity well before the start of December. Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past Cleveland 117-102 on Friday night to snap the Cavaliers' four-game winning streak. Milwaukee came back from a 16-point deficit by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period.
Stevens' interlocutor, the Globe's Dan Shaughnessy, has a bone to pick with Brown regardless.
Giannis Antetokounmpo takes over in second half as Bucks beat Cavs 117-102. The Bucks star scored 38 points in the victory.
LeBron James remains on target to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record.
Patrick Beverley was suspended due to his "history of unsportsmanlike acts."
A dominant second-half run led by the bench propelled the Celtics to a 122-104 win over the Kings and an NBA-leading 15-4 record. We share our three takeaways from Friday's game.
Clemson came close to an upset of No. 24 Iowa during Friday night's semifinals of the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Florida.
It seems like the Warriors finally might have found a solution to those minutes when Steph Curry isn't on the floor, and his name is Draymond Green.
Devin Booker talked about a variety of topics before the Phoenix Suns continue a four-game homestand Friday against the Detroit Pistons.