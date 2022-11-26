Jaylen Nowell with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks taught the Cleveland Cavaliers a lesson in playoff-type intensity well before the start of December. Antetokounmpo scored 38 points and the Bucks capitalized on a 23-2 run in the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to rally past Cleveland 117-102 on Friday night to snap the Cavaliers' four-game winning streak. Milwaukee came back from a 16-point deficit by outscoring the Cavaliers 35-10 in the third period.