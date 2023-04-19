Jaylen Mosley recaps Orange & White Game visit, includes Vols in top three

Four-star safety Jaylen Mosley unofficially visited Tennessee April 15 for the Orange & White Game.

The 6-foot, 185-pound safety is from Jackson Christian High School in Jackson, Tennessee.

Mosley discussed visiting Tennessee and updated his recruitment with Vols Wire.

“My biggest takeaway was definitely how involved the coaches were with everything and how they interacted with us,” Mosley said. “They made sure we were okay and they could talk to me about other things outside of football.”

58,473 were in attendance for the Orange & White Game at Neyland Stadium.

“Something that stands out about Tennessee compared to other programs is the fans,” Mosley said. “The fans are amazing, even when I went to the bathroom there were people telling me all about Tennessee, talking to me and asking for autographs.”

The Vols have emerged as a leader in Mosley’s recruitment.

“Tennessee is definitely top three in my recruitment right now,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks and analyst Danny O’Rourke have made strong impressions on Mosley.

“My relationship with the Vols’ staff is great and it’s getting better,” Mosley said. “Those are the two people who stay in contact with me. Even after I left, coach Banks texted me letting me know how he enjoyed me and things like that.”

Mosley is the No. 150 overall prospect and No. 11 safety in the class of 2025. He ranks as the No. 4 player and No. 1 safety in Tennessee, according to On3.

During the last two seasons, Mosley played multiple positions on offense and defense. The 2025 prospect has not decided where he will play at the next level, but is ready to contribute wherever needed.

“I see myself playing any position,” he said. “I don’t really care about where I play. I just want to play football in college, so wherever they see me best that’s where I’m playing.”

As a 2025 prospect, Mosley’s recruitment is still early in the process. Mosley plans to enjoy his recruitment process before making a decision.

“Right now I’m taking it slow,” he said. “Just trying to see everything I can and experiencing all I can before I make a decision as to where I’m spending three to four years at.”

Thank you @Vol_Football for the great visit and thank you @CoachORourke for inviting me!can’t wait to be back@JCSAthletics @CSmithScout pic.twitter.com/9N5HEls9rl — Jaylen Mosley (@jay23mosley) April 15, 2023

