How Jay'Len Mosley broke out with dominant season becoming SEC football coaches priority for 2025

Everything is piling up for Jay’Len Mosley, and in a good way.

The college offers, he’s got 17 of them so far – including offers from Alabama, Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. He won Tennessee Titans Mr. Football for Division II-A, becoming the first Jackson Christian football player to ever win the award. And he's only a junior.

He has another award to his already stacked resume: the Jackson Sun’s All-West Tennessee 2023 Offensive Player of the Year.

“It’s truly a blessing,” Mosley said. “Right now, just focusing on getting back healthy and being the best I can when the season comes around. It’s been a great experience – Mr. Football and the other things that’ve happened.”

Mosley tore his right patellar tendon, ending one of the more productive seasons West Tennessee has seen in some time. Mosley, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound wide receiver, reeled in 74 passes for 1,482 yards and 26 touchdowns to help the Eagles go 10-2 this season while winning every game he finished.

The four-star athlete is the No. 8 prospect in Tennessee for the Class of 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite.

This season didn’t come out of just thin air, it’s been about 11 years in the works since the moment he first stepped onto a football field.

Mosley got his first taste of football in a flag football league in Dyersburg, where his family lived until 2016. He started out as a running back but eventually found his way to playing wide receiver.

His mom, Denisha Blair, figured out pretty quickly that her son had some talent on the football field.

“I was just a mom enjoying her son playing ball,” Blair said. “But as he got older – everybody was just like, ‘He’s probably going to get somewhere with this.’ It was very fun, and now this is where we are.”

Jay’Len Mosley’s football goal

Mosley has gotten somewhere with football, certainly. The injury to his patellar tendon, to Mosley, is just a hurdle on the way to his dream of playing in the NFL.

Blair recalls her son’s ambition – even from his youngest days when he kept close to his mom's feet.

“He’d always say, ‘I want to be a fireman,’ then he wanted to be a police officer and a football player,” Blair said. “He just had all these ambitions. But just seeing his growth, I knew Jay was going to be something – he still is and he’s going to be something very great.”

Mosley has always wanted to be a leader in his community – whether it’s on the football field or just simply helping out wherever he can.

While Mosley nursed a nagging hamstring injury in the preseason, Eagles’ coach Darby Palmer saw the leadership qualities Mosley exhibited to put the team in the best position to succeed.

“(Him) coming out and performing well on Friday night speaks volumes to the young man,” Palmer said. “He had an outstanding year. … It’s huge for our program.”

Jay’Len Mosley remaining focused

Mosley wants to make it to the NFL one day, but he said that he’s not there yet. The injury he’s rehabbing is not doing him any favors in terms of lower body work. He still gets his upper body work in, though.

Mosley also finds ways to keep his mental game sharp and not lose sight of what he wants to accomplish in life. He surrounds himself with positivity, in a sense, and takes solace in the hard work required to be one of the top players in the state.

While his recovery is going better than anticipated at first, Mosley’s focus will remain solely on football. He had played basketball for the Eagles in the past, but won’t this season. He also ran track where he tested his speed as a sprinter in the 100-meter dash and 200 – he won’t do that this season, either.

Mosley could possibly return for spring football, but he’s not 100% sure if he’ll be fully ready in time and doesn’t want to chance the possibility of reinjury before his senior year.

When the fall does come around, though, he’ll be ready – and that’s all the motivation he needs to keep putting in the work he’s putting in.

“I’m definitely ready to be back out playing with my brothers,” Mosley said. “Just sharing the field with my teammates – I’m just ready to be back on the football field again.”

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jay'Len Mosley has big junior season, secures major SEC football interest