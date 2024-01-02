Jaylen McCollough breaks Tennessee career record for starts

No. 23 Tennessee (9-4, 4-4 SEC) defeated No. 17 Iowa (10-4, 7-2 Big Ten), 35-0, Monday in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Rankings reflect the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Senior defensive back Jaylen McCollough made his 51st career start in Tennessee’s win against Iowa.

McCollough set Tennessee’s career record for starts, previously held by defensive back Jonathan Hefney. Hefney started 50 games for the Vols from 2004-07.

The 6-foot, 206-pound McCollough recorded four tackles and one pass deflection against the Hawkeyes.

“We are proud of him,” Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks said of McCollough ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. “I think it says a lot about him as a man and his durability and being able to fight through some bumps and bruises. We are excited for him. Not only has he been a tremendous player on the field, but, definitely, a great locker room teammate and a guy that we have enjoyed coaching through this ride.”

