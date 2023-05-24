Jaylen McClain details Rutgers football relationship, upcoming Notre Dame and USC official visits

Jaylen McClain is eyeing five official visits as one of the top-ranked players in New Jersey closes in on a commitment.

McClain hopes to make his college decision before the season starts. ESPN.com ranks him as the No. 157 player in the nation and a four-star recruit.

He is a class of 2024 defensive back from Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.).

His five official visits, as of now, will be USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State and Rutgers. As of now, it appears that USC, Notre Dame, Oregon and Ohio State will be in June and Rutgers might potentially happen in July.

Rutgers has the longest relationship with McClain, the advantage of being the in-state program. McClain cites a good relationship with safety coach Mark Orphey as well.

“I talk with him a lot. He’s the coach I talk with on the staff the most,” McClain told Rutgers Wire. “We’ve built a great relationship and have kept it going from there.”

He said that Rutgers, Notre Dame and Oregon are the three programs that are on him the hardest as of right now.

USC is one of the programs that will get an official visit from McClain. He cites his relationship with head coach Lincoln Riley as important in his recruitment.

“It’s my first time going down there, I want to get a feel,” McClain said of USC. “Got a great relationship with coach Riley – we talk a lot. Looking to see and experience it.”

McClain was offered in late December by Notre Dame, where he will visit on June 16.

“Notre Dame has been on me since my freshman year, obviously the offer came a little late but they did it the right way, getting to know me and taking their time to develop a relationship,” McClain said. “It’s great to know that Notre Dame wants that relationship with me.”

Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) will definitely factor into McClain’s decision

“Obviously it’s important but it’s not the end all, be all. If you’re allowed to get money, well it will be important. I just want to play football, get to the NFL. If I do, then I’d be making more money than with NIL so fit and finding the right environment to develop is more important for me.”

McClain said that ahead of the decision, he will meet with his family, his head coach as well as his advisor, Latish Kinsler.

Kinsler is associated with a number of New Jersey’s top prospects. A former standout at Cincinnati, Kinsler went on to play in the NFL. He is also working with top players such as Yasin Willis and Kaj Sanders.

