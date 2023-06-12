What Jaylen McClain brings to Ohio State's defense in 2024 recruiting class

The drought of Ohio State defensive recruiting is over.

After Garrett Stover's commitment in November and Payton Pierce's commitment in April, the Buckeyes have seen a slew of offensive commitments in the 2024 class, including two wide receivers, three running backs, four offensive linemen a tight end and a quarterback.

Jaylen McClain ended that streak Monday, becoming Ohio State's first safety in the 2024 class. And for McClain, the Buckeyes returned to what has been a recent hotbed for safety recruiting.

Since 2019, Ohio State has picked up two other safeties in New Jersey: Ronnie Hickman, who was the No. 115 player in the 2019 class, and Jayden Bonsu, who was the No. 273 player in the 2023 class. Both Hickman and Bonsu came into Ohio State built similarly, coming in at 6-foot-1 and over 200 pounds.

Over the course of his college career, Hickman moved around the defensive backfield, moving from the bandit position — the boundary-side safety — to what the Buckeyes call the adjuster: a traditional free safety spot. Bonsu, who just enrolled into Ohio State this summer, played all three safety spots at St. Peter's prep, but projects as a bandit.

Joining Ohio State's 2024 class, McClain fits the mold of both Hickman and Bonsu before him.

While he is a bit smaller than the pair of New Jersey safeties before him, standing at 6-foot, 185 pounds, McClain made 83 tackles last season at Seton Hall Prep in West Orange, New Jersey, averaging nearly seven tackles per game. In the past two seasons, he's also recorded two interceptions.

On offense, McClain had five catches for 22 yards this past season, along with five carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.

Logan Casey of Bergen Catholic is taken down by Jaylen McClain of Seton Hall Prep as number 5 Seton Hall Prep came to Oradell, NJ to take on top ranked Bergen Catholic on September 17, 2022.

McClain is only the start of Ohio State's defensive recruiting. Ohio State still has targets at the safety spot including Georgia five-star KJ Bolden, Florida four-star Zaquan Patterson and Ohio three-star Reggie Powers.

In 2023, Ohio State signed three safeties — Bonsu, Malik Hartford and Cedrick Hawkins — after signing two in 2022 in Sonny Styles and Kye Stokes.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football recruiting: What Jaylen McClain commitment means