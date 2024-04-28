Jaylen Key becomes ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ as New York Jets select the former Alabama DB

With the final pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the New York Jets have selected former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jaylen Key as he earns the infamous title of “Mr. Irrelevant”.

Key is the second former Crimson Tide player to be chosen with the final pick in the draft joining fellow defensive back Ramzee Robinson who earned the title in 2007.

Key spent just one season in Tuscaloosa and despite battling some injuries, played well for Nick Saban and the Alabama defense.

In his lone season with the Tide, Key appeared in 12 games totaling 60 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one interception.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow former Alabama players as they look to begin their NFL careers in the upcoming 2024 season.

