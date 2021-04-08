Jaylen Hoard with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
Jaylen Hoard (Oklahoma City Thunder) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/07/2021
Moses Brown (Oklahoma City Thunder) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/07/2021
Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz) with an alley oop vs the Phoenix Suns, 04/07/2021
Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a deep 3 vs the Utah Jazz, 04/07/2021
Jaylen Hoard's seminal basketball memory was watching Kobe Bryant and Carmelo Anthony in the playoffs. Then he became teammates with Melo after joining the NBA.
Aleksej Pokusevski and Theo Maledon became the first rookie teammates since Kyrie Irving and Tristan Thompson to score 25 points in the same game.
MIAMI (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to lead the Miami Heat past the depleted Los Angeles Lakers 110-104 on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo added 18 points but limped off the court, favoring his right knee, after a dunk late in the fourth quarter. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo, acquired in a trade with Houston on March 25, will be evaluated Friday.
Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.
Williamson is combining two properties that basketball has treated as opposites: aggression and finesse. Basketball and football.
Jon Rahm won't have to miss the Masters after all.
Rory McIlroy accidentally hits his dad with a shot at the Masters, Tommy Fleetwood makes history at Augusta National, Trevor Lawrence decides to skip medical exams for NFL draft prospects this weekend, and the WNBA releases some fresh uniforms to be worn this season.
We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.
Kevin De Bruyne has delivered so many outstanding performances for Manchester City that it is pointless trying to rank them but his display in Saturday's 2-0 win was certainly an exhibition of his qualities. Back to full fitness and back in his preferred central midfield role, the Belgian struck the bar with a thundering free-kick before the break and then set-up City's opener with his superb defence splitting pass to Gabriel Jesus. With City still in the running for an unprecedented four trophies and a big Champions League quarter-final against Borussia Dortmund coming up on Tuesday, De Bruyne is hitting peak form at just the rate moment.
Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.
Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.
The NBA expects to have arenas packed full of fans when the 2021-22 season begins, with the chances of it happening increased by a deal with a COVID-19 screening company, ESPN reported. With vaccine distribution in full swing, the NBA will look toward the airport screening company Clear to provide COVID-19 screening technology at home venues around the league. Each team will be allowed to determine how the screening technology will best serve its fan base.
As medical experts weigh his future fate, LeBron James hints of an early return from a high ankle sprain.
The Chargers move up from No. 13 to land Penei Sewell
Bryson DeChambeau was as surprised as most golf observers when Rory McIlroy revealed he had tinkered with his technique to keep up with the big-hitting US Open Champion. "I knew there would be people there to be influenced, I didn’t think it would be Rory," said DeChambeau. Well, quite. By his own admission, the search for additional distance has thrown McIlroy's swing out of sequence and left him fighting a two-way miss, manifested in a four-over opening round of 76 at the Masters on Thursday. Expectations were low for McIlroy, given he is trying to compete just a few weeks after officially partnering with coach Pete Cowen and all the new swing thoughts and mental baggage that entails. Cowen's counsel is highly-regarded and the relationship should prove a fruitful one. McIlroy certainly looks in need of guidance, because someone in his corner should have questioned the wisdom of searching for even more clubhead speed. In the last five seasons, McIlroy's PGA Tour ranking for driving distance has been: fourth, second, first, first and ninth. If anyone should suffer from a case of distance envy, it is not McIlroy. The competitive advantage on offer for gaining an extra few yards is surely minuscule. McIlroy's swing is the most envied in golf. There is a poise and flourish to his long game that is worth the price of admission alone. When the putter is working and McIlroy's mind is in the right place, he is incredibly difficult to beat and every player on Tour knows it. The quality of his ball-striking has, until the last few months, been taken as read. "I added some speed and I am hitting the ball longer, but what that did to my swing as a whole probably wasn't a good thing, so I'm sort of fighting to get back out of that," McIlroy said in March. By jeopardising his biggest asset, the first half of McIlroy's season could become a write off.
It's a reminder of just how far the Browns have come
WrestleMania 37 takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The massive, two-night card will see eight championships on the line across 14 matches. Here’s a look at the full lineup as well as who we think will emerge victorious in each contest.