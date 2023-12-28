Jaylen Henderson injury update: Texas A&M QB leaves Texas Bowl after landing on right arm

Texas A&M quarterback Jaylen Henderson has exited the Aggies' Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State with an arm injury.

Henderson lasted one play vs. the Cowboys after rolling to his left and throwing on the run. However, a Cowboys defender hit him low, causing him to land awkwardly with his right arm underneath him. He lay on the turf for several moments after completing an 11-yard pass to Jahdae Walker.

Here's the latest updates on Henderson's injury.

LIVE: Texas A&M football vs. Oklahoma State live score, updates, highlights from Texas Bowl

Jaylen Henderson injury update

Henderson's injury occurred on the first play of the game after he landed on his right arm. Here's a video of the play:

#Aggies QB1 Jaylen Henderson got hit low and came down hard on his arm on the first play of the game. He walked off the field with a brace on his right arm preventing any movement. True freshman Marcel Reed in now for A&M. pic.twitter.com/z4pPcJtOqz — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) December 28, 2023

A cart came onto the field to transport the quarterback off the field, though he ultimately left under his own power with a brace over his arm. He was visibly frustrated as he exited the field.

Update: ESPN sideline reporter Taylor McGregor confirmed on the telecast that Henderson would not return to the Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State.

Jaylen Henderson 247 ranking

Henderson did not begin his career at Texas A&M, instead playing the 2021 and 2022 seasons at Fresno State, to whom he committed in the 2021 recruiting class. Per his Texas A&M player bio, Henderson saw action in five games across those two seasons, completing 5 of- 8 passes for 49 yards.

A three-star player, Henderson was considered the No. 69 quarterback, the No. 84 player in the state of California and the No. 1,008 player in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Who is Marcel Reed?

With Henderson — who started the season as the third-string quarterback — leaving the game, the Aggies will now turn to backup Marcel Reed to presumably finish the bowl. He was a four-star quarterback from Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, rated as the No. 295 overall player in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.

Per his Texas A&M player bio, Reed has seen action in two games this season, completing 1 of 3 passes for a 13-yard touchdown. He has also been credited with one three rushing attempts for 16 yards (with a long of 13).

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Jaylen Henderson injury update: Texas A&M QB exits bowl after first play