Jaylen Harrell picked in seventh round of 2024 NFL draft

For some reason, the hype surrounding Jaylen Harrell has always been quiet. Perhaps that’s why he excelled at getting to the quarterback as Michigan football’s premier edge rusher in 2023.

A 2020 recruit, Harrell hailed from Florida and was something of a tweener as an edge rusher. Likened to former outside linebacker Josh Uche, Harrell perfectly fit that mold and really thrived once the defense changed, first under Mike Macdonald, then under Jesse Minter.

While he was a backup player his first few seasons with the Wolverines, he came on strong as a starter, particularly in 2023. He led the maize and blue with 6.5 sacks in their championship season, but getting to the quarterback is only one part of the battle. Perhaps Harrell’s biggest play was the final defensive play against rival Ohio State, when he overcame the Buckeye guard to put pressure on Kyle McCord, forcing him into a game-sealing interception.

Now Harrell is NFL-bound after being selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft with the 252nd pick overall.

With Harrell off the board, Michigan has had 12 players selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

