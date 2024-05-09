Jaylen Harrell named Titans’ best sleeper pick of NFL draft

The Tennessee Titans waited until the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft to select an edge rusher. Many analysts and fans imagined the Titans adding one sooner than that, but other needs took priority.

However, the Titans may have landed a good one in the final round, according to one analyst.

Jaylen Harrell from Michigan was the team’s final draft pick. The edge rusher picked up nine tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in 2023. Harrell also totaled 31 pressures in just 215 pass-rushing snaps.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire recently picked each team’s biggest sleeper pick from the 2024 NFL draft and went with the former Wolverine edge rusher for the Titans.

Regarding the Titans’ pick of Harrell, Farrar said the following:

But there may be a sleeper over time with the 252nd overall pick in the seventh round in the person of Michigan edge-rusher Jaylen Harrell. The 6′ 3¾”, 250-pound Harrell totaled six sacks and 31 total pressures in just 215 pass-rushing snaps for the national champs last season, and he’s a pure speed guy off the edge. Harrell may need a year of development at the NFL level to put his pass-rush plan together, but the traits are certainly worth the investment. “I bring a lot of versatility, but I am a high-effort, high-motor guy,” Harrell said after he was selected. “I can rush the passer, set the edge, and get after the quarterback. I am just grateful for the opportunity, and I’m ready to get to work and put my full talents on display.”

The Titans certainly could use immediate contributions from Harrell. The Titans are thin in the pass-rush department after trusted veteran Denico Autry departed in free agency.

Currently, the Titans have Arden Key and Harold Landry penciled in as the starting edge rushers. Behind that duo, however, is not much.

Rashad Weaver, Caleb Murphy, and Thomas Rush are the only other edge rushers on the roster, so Harrell could easily stake his claim for a roster spot.

And, with a productive summer, Harrell could not only make the roster, he could become a rotational pass rusher as a rookie.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire