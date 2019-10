UCLA junior wide receiver Jaylen Erwin talks about his path to UCLA football and the importance his family has on his day-to-day life. The Bruins celebrate homecoming this Saturday against Arizona State. Tune in to catch coverage of the game and homecoming weekend live from the Rose Bowl on "The Pregame" at 11:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.

