Isaiah Meyer-Crothers’ mother says Mitchell Miller relentlessly bullied her developmentally disabled Black son since the second grade. According to the Associated Press, at the age of 14, in 2016, Miller pleaded guilty to “one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act” after he and another teenager were seen on surveillance video “kicking and punching” Isaiah. They “were accused of making Meyer-Crothers eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal.”