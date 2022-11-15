Jaylen Clark continues to shine, No. 8 UCLA cruises in home victory over Norfolk State

No. 8 UCLA men's basketball defeats Norfolk State by a final score of 86-56 on Monday, Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. Jaylen Clark finishes with a team-high 19 points as the Bruins move to 3-0 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.