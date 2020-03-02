Jaylen Brown's vicious dunk on Vincent Poirier had Celtics center in his feelings

Poor Vincent Poirier was just trying to get some extra work in at Monday's Boston Celtics practice.

But the Celtics big man made the mistake of playing 1-on-1 with teammate Jaylen Brown in front of the media at the Auerbach Center.

CLNS Media's Sierra Goodwill captured the unfortunate consequences of Poirier's decision:

Jaylen Brown... my GOD!



Puts VP on a poster at #Celtics practice. pic.twitter.com/JmF0K5w3v2



— Sierra Goodwill (@SierraGoodwill) March 2, 2020

Brown dropped a thunderous dunk on Poirier out of nowhere, capturing the attention of Celtics center Robert Williams (who bizarrely took a solid four seconds to react).

Brown's poster of Poirier sent the France native straight to Twitter, where he attempted to save some face:

And nobody film when I'm doing my windmill on Enes .... — Vincent Poirier (@viinze_17P) March 2, 2020

But nothing gets by prolific tweeter Enes Kanter, who inserted himself into the conversation to ask that he be left out of the conversation:

Don't bring me into this 😂 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) March 2, 2020

Brown, who got some work in against both Poirier and Kanter on Monday, hadn't responded on social media as of this writing, but his practice throwdown certainly did the talking.

Here's hoping Brown's monster dunk doesn't start any infighting before the Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

