Jaylen Brown's Twitter welcome to Kemba Walker has Celtics fans fired up

Out with the old, in with the new.

A wild first night of NBA free agency saw a changing of the guards in Boston, as Kemba Walker reportedly agreed to a four-year contract with the Celtics as Kyrie Irving headed to the Brooklyn Nets.

Walker seems thrilled about the opportunity, telling ESPN's Scott Van Pelt late Sunday night the Celtics' history of winning was a major draw.

It appears the feeling is mutual. Jaylen Brown became the first C's player to (publicly) welcome Kemba to Boston with a tweet in the wee hours of Monday morning.

Welcome to the city my guy @KembaWalker 🔥 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 1, 2019

Brown sent the tweet around 3 a.m. ET, but he still had Celtics fans across the globe fired up as they prepare for a hopeful future.

☘️🔥 — Celtics Brasil (@Celtics_Brasil) July 1, 2019

Let's go! — Celtics Australia ☘️ (@celticaustralia) July 1, 2019

Banner 18 — SONYSBCHAMPMICHELSZN (@celticsin1) July 1, 2019

A new era has begun pic.twitter.com/XqUFSPzxDR — Chris Beckham (@DatDudeCB3) July 1, 2019

That future won't include Irving or Al Horford, who reportedly is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers. But the hype around Walker (and the possibility of further moves) seems to be keeping Celtics fans in good spirits.

