Jaylen Brown trolls Giannis Antetokounmpo, refs with hilarious Instagram post

Giannis Antetokounmpo's overturned foul call late in Friday night's Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks game isn't sitting well with C's players.

Antetokounmpo benefitted from multiple borderline calls in the contest, but his overturned offensive foul on Marcus Smart was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Smart shared his frustrations during his postgame press conference, but Jaylen Brown didn't need words to share his thoughts. Instead, he took to Instagram where he posted a hilarious meme of Antetokounmpo holding hands with a referee.

Take a look below:

Rejoice, basketball fans. NBA drama is officially back.

Friday night's 119-112 loss was a tough one for the C's, but an encouraging one all things considered. Despite a poor performance from Jayson Tatum, they were able to storm back from an early 15-point deficit and even take the lead at one point in the fourth quarter.

