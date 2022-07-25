Jaylen Brown seemingly responds to trade rumors with a simple tweet

Cameron Tabatabaie
·1 min read
Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown is no stranger to trade rumors. Since Brown was drafted by the team back in 2016, his name has been mentioned in possible packages for all sorts of players, from Kawhi Leonard to Kevin Love.

The latest buzz is that the Celtics and Nets have discussed a deal with Brown and Kevin Durant as the centerpieces. The week started with a flurry of news, reports, speculation, and gossip, and it appears Brown is fully aware of the circus this sort news cycle typically brings.

Brown tweeted out “shaking my head,” presumably in response to this latest round of trade speculation.

Whether or not a Brown-Durant deal actually makes sense for Boston is another story entirely. Earlier in the offseason, Brown made some noise by “liking” a tweet suggesting he was disrespected by Celtics fans. Expect some more cryptic silliness across the NBA landscape until the dust settles on this one.

Follow us on Facebook and check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

