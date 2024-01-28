Jaylen Brown rises to block the shot

Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
Whether they are rookies or veterans getting a bump in playing time, consider these eight players as pickups with upside.
With just four teams left in the NFL playoffs, Jorge Martin projects how star players on those squads will fare next fantasy season.
Dalton Del Don gets you ready to set your DFS lineup for the conference title games with his favorite plays for Sunday.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
The Alabama sophomore will forgo his final years of eligibility to join the PGA Tour.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
The unrelenting vitriol from Northwestern students is a glimpse of what life on the road will be like for Shannon the rest of the season.
Green is one of four current NBA players with multiple Olympic gold medals.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporter Jori Epstein to cover all the latest news around the NFL head coach, coordinator and general manager hiring cycle. The duo start with Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh and whether or not it's time for concern that they haven't been hired yet. Dan Morgan has been hired as Carolina Panthers GM, which actually makes sense given his familiarity with David Tepper. The hire makes Jori wonder if Pete Carroll could be a good fit in Carolina. The Atlanta Falcons head coach search is rolling on, as they still seem to have a wide range of candidates. Fitz doesn't know if Belichick is a good fit in Atlanta. The Tennessee Titans hired Brian Callahan as head coach and promoted GM Ran Carthon to Executive Vice President, showing their complete faith in Carthon to lead the organization, while the Las Vegas Raiders hired Tom Telesco as GM, which both hosts see as a little lackluster. Fitz and Jori finish the show off by going through the latest coordinator news, as the Green Bay Packers fired DC Joe Barry and the Chicago Bears hired OC Shane Waldron. The Bears conversation leads to talk about how the top of the 2024 NFL Draft could shake out and which teams are going to take quarterbacks.
What do the next few years of Hall of Fame ballots look like?
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Dalton Del Don breaks down seven players he's excited to draft next fantasy football season.
Dan Titus examines the fantasy hoops landscape for this week, highlighting his favorite adds to give your team a boost.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon takes a hard look at the teams who got the boot during the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs to see what they need to do to better their fortunes for the 2024 season.
Goff grew up in the Bay Area, where he and the Lions will face the 49ers on Sunday for a shot at the NFC title. It doesn't get much more dramatic.
Scott Pianowski uncovers six players who could be valuable additions to your roster for the stretch run, headlined by a backup goalie getting his chance.