Jaylen Brown reaches historic scoring milestone for Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown joined some elite company during Sunday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, surpassing 10,000 regular-season career points and becoming just the 15th player to do so in franchise history.

You can watch Brown tally his 10,000th point in the video above.

It took Brown just 538 games to reach the 10,000-point threshold, setting him up nicely for a chance to crack the top 10 scorers in the history of the Boston Celtics. Teammate Jayson Tatum achieved the feat last season, becoming the youngest player in franchise history and the 10th youngest in league history to do so.

Brown, 27, ranks fifteenth in the Celtics' all-time scoring list behind Antoine Walker (11,386) and Tatum (11,812). Tom Heinsohn (12,194) and Bill Sharman (12,287) sit above Tatum, with legendary point guard JoJo White (13,188) holding spot No. 10.

!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();

Additionally, Brown ranks third all-time for 3-pointers scored in franchise history behind Tatum and Paul Pierce.

With Brown in his eighth season and Tatum in his seventh, the two superstars have played two seasons fewer than JoJo White and the rest of the players ranking above them, giving them plenty of time to catch up and rank within the top 10 scorers of the winningest franchise in NBA history, boasting 17 NBA titles with a good chance for Banner 18 this June.

After the Celtics' 124-107 win over Portland, Brown spoke to NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin about his accomplishment.

"It means a lot," he said. "It's been a great journey, and we're still looking forward to what's next. Hopefully I have another 10,000 in me. ...

"I wasn't paying attention to (the milestone), but I knew I was going to get it this game," he added. "It's just an honor to be out here playing with your teammates. So, it's a great accomplishment."

Brown entered Sunday's action averaging 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, a career-high 3.6 assists, and just over a steal per game this season. Since the All-Star break, he has averaged the ninth-highest points per game in the NBA at 26.8.

Brown has also seen his shooting percentages increase since the break, averaging 52.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep.