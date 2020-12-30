Jaylen Brown raves about Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard: 'He's the G.O.A.T'

Jaylen Brown raves about Celtics rookie Payton Pritchard originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Payton Pritchard continues to be a pleasant surprise for the Boston Celtics so far this season.

The rookie was a spark off the bench and helped the C's take down the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. He notched 10 points, five rebounds and five assists in the victory.

Jaylen Brown is impressed with what he's seen out of Pritchard through the first four games of the campaign. He raved about the 22-year-old following the 116-111 win.

"Payton is the G.O.A.T., man," Brown said. "Payton came in with the confidence. Definitely needed a spark coming off the bench and Payton was everything and more for us tonight. We're going to need more guys to continue to step up, but excellent job from Payton Pritchard, man. The kid can play, and we're looking forward to him and other guys stepping up as well in the future."

Now that's some high praise.

The Celtics will need Pritchard and others on the second unit to step up the scoring this season, especially with Kemba Walker not expected to return any time soon. It certainly appears the Oregon product is up for the challenge.

Pritchard will look to keep it going Wednesday night when he and the C's take on the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden.