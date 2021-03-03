Jaylen Brown praises Celtics center Robert Williams' potential: 'Sky is the limit'

Jaylen Brown praises Robert Williams' potential: 'Sky is the limit' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Williams is one of the most exciting Boston Celtics players to watch on a game-by-game basis.

Few players at the center position in the entire NBA have similar athleticism on both ends of the floor. Whether it's throwing down an amazing alley-oop or blocking a shot into the third row, Williams brings a level of energy that is contagious.

Williams' presence was felt throughout Tuesday night's win over the Los Angeles Clippers at TD Garden. The third-year center stuffed the stat sheet with 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. He also shot a season-high eight free throws.

Time Lord dunks will NEVER get old.#Celtics Rewind presented by @tmobile pic.twitter.com/iKPjjwdZGA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 3, 2021

Boston has won three consecutive games for the first time since mid-January, and Williams has played a key role in the team's success as his role has increased.

“We still like to challenge him from game-to-game to continue to be locked in defensively and everything, but in terms of where he started at to where he’s at now? The sky’s the limit,” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said in a postgame Zoom call with reports.

“He’s going to continue to get better. The more we put him on the floor, I think the better he’s going to get. We’re looking forward to that.”

The key for Williams moving forward is building consistency and avoiding some of the rookie mistakes like falling for too many pump fakes and missing some defensive rotations. Improvements in these areas will come as he gains more experience.

The Celtics also should play Williams even more minutes. His rim protection, rebounding, playmaking and ability to score on lobs during pick-and-roll situations are among the skills that make him a valuable player at both ends of the floor.

If the Celtics can get Williams' playing time up to around 30 minutes per game, he could make real progress toward reaching his full potential.