Jaylen Brown plays 1-on-1 with Tracy McGrady
As the Celtics continue their offseason and Summer League playoff run, Jaylen Brown has been working out with a newly inducted member of the Basketball Hall of Fame in Tracy McGrady.
— Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) July 14, 2018
The young star is coming off a sophomore campaign where he was second on the team in scoring in both the regular season (14.5) and playoffs (18.0). On Sunday, a video sufaced of Brown and McGrady playing a game of 1-on-1 with no dribbling.
🥋 The student and the master: Jaylen Brown 1-on-1 with Tracy McGrady.
No dribbles!
(Via @FCHWPO) pic.twitter.com/P6ZMOdp9Zb
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 15, 2018
McGrady averaged over 20 points per game from 2000-2008, and seems to still have an innate ability to score.
Brown was a key factor in the injury-riddled Celtics coming within one win from an NBA Finals appearance. The main storyline heading into the 2018-19 season for the Celtics will be the return of Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward, but let's not forget about the growth of Brown and Jayson Tatum.
