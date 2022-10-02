Jaylen Brown on playing with Malcolm Brogdon: ‘Malcolm is really good at basketball’

Jaylen Brown played a key role in the Boston Celtics’ first victory of the 2022-23 preseason, an exhibition shellacking of the Charlotte Hornets at home. Brown contributed 24 points in 24 minutes as the Celtics cruised.

Following the lopsided victory, Brown was asked about playing alongside newcomer Malcolm Brogdon. Brogdon is a veteran scorer and leader in the NBA who was traded to the Celtics this offseason. Brown summed up his respect and admiration of his new teammate succinctly.

“Malcolm is really good at basketball.” said the Georgia native a bit wryly after the game.

Brogdon himself was quick to praise his new club. He seemed ready and willing to help the team win. Jaylen Brown made note of this in his own post-game comments.

Hornets at Celtics: Boston pummels Charlotte from deep to win 134-93 https://t.co/tJn9qVIKT5 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) October 2, 2022

“He makes the right plays,” Jaylen said of Brogdon. “He’s a threat out there at all times. It’s definitely going to make us better. Overall, he’s more than capable of being a go-to player in this league.”

“For him being able to come in and run things and also get himself going as you’ve seen tonight, he has a well-balanced game.”

Brogdon finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds and nine assists. He led all players in assists and chipped in two 3s to boot.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Celtics' Robert Williams III ranked in CBS Sports' top 10 NBA centers for 2022-23 What do Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum need to do to succeed this season in the absence of Ime Udoka? Celtics Lab 144: Talking training camp and setting season goals with Gary Gulman Report: Celtics looking at 'various paths and options' to support interim head coach Joe Mazzulla 'Focus on yourself': Malcolm Brogdon's advice to his new teammates in the wake of the Ime Udoka scandal Boston Celtics 2022-23 training camp highlights: Day 1

Story continues

List

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 36

Shaquille O'Neal

List

What are the Boston Celtics best and worst contracts heading into the 2022-23 NBA season?

List

Every player in Boston Celtics history who wore No. 44

List

Boston Celtics rated among top five most-winningest NBA teams of last five years

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire