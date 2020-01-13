Jaylen Brown has perfect response to Celtics' place in NBA standings

The Boston Celtics are in a pretty good place in the NBA standings, but Jaylen Brown is not satisfied.

The C's enter Monday night's game against the Chicago Bulls in second place in the Eastern Conference thanks to a slight edge in win percentage over the Miami Heat.

Brown was asked at Monday's morning shootaround about the Celtics' position in the playoff race, and he doesn't want his team to settle for the No. 2 seed, even if the Milwaukee Bucks have a 7-game lead atop the conference.

Jaylen Brown asked if Celtics want to be No. 2 in the East.



"Never in my life have I ever said I wanted to be No. 2 in anything. If we can get that No. 1 spot, catch the Bucks, let's do it."



Brown's overall attitude is perfect -- the C's shouldn't ever settle for less than first place.

Homecourt advantage is important, especially in the NBA playoffs. The Celtics own one of the league's best home records at 15-3. Boston also has won 12 of its last 15 postseason games at TD Garden.

Catching the Bucks atop the East will be tough. Milwaukee could actually win 70 games at its current pace. Second place in the East isn't a bad spot, though, especially if the Philadelphia 76ers finish fourth or fifth at the end of the regular season. That scenario would help the C's avoid both the 76ers and Bucks until the conference finals, assuming Boston finished as the No. 2 or No. 3 seed and won its first two playoff rounds.

