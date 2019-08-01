The NBA is in full offseason mode, so all the power to Jayson Tatum for making a few extra bucks.

But that doesn't mean he's above some good-natured ribbing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Celtics forward announced Wednesday on Instagram he'd be at Boston's Fanueil Hall on Thursday night to promote the re-launch of Abercrombie's iconic cologne, Fierce.

And he did so by posing shirtless above the hashtag #FaceYourFierce.

Again: nothing wrong with a little side hustle. New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman (who has plenty of side hustles) even tossed Tatum a like.

But Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown wasn't having it.

"Awww nahhh bro 🤦🏾‍♂️," Brown wrote in the comment section, before adding another jab for good measure:

"They got you out here wit the bird chest 😂"

Celtics rookie Tremont Waters piled on, responding with no fewer than eight "crying laughing" emojis.

The heat on Tatum didn't stop in Boston, though. Ex-teammate Shane Larkin also chimed in:

"My boy fierce out here ... 😐..."

... As did fellow Duke alums Harry Giles III, ("Okay model talk😂😂😂"), Jahlil Okafor ("Swearrrrrr 😂😂😂😂") and Tyus Battle ("😂😂😂").

At least Tatum has one potential customer in Charlotte Hornets big man Miles Bridges?

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I'm copping."

You just keep doing you, Jayson.

Story continues

After he's done peddling perfume, the 21-year-old will join Team USA at training camp later this month for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Jaylen Brown, other NBAers roast Jayson Tatum over Abercrombie shoot originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston