Jaylen Brown named East finals MVP, wins 2024 Larry Bird Trophy

The Boston Celtics are headed back to the NBA Finals after sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the previous round. Jaylen Brown was a key contributor in the final game, logging a team-high 29 points in the win, securing a shot at an 18th banner in the process.

Brown’s teammate Jayson Tatum won the inaugural East finals MVP award in 2022 after helping Boston punch a ticket to that season’s championship round. And while Tatum was a major piece of the puzzle this time around, it was Brown who was the most important guy in green. Brown was the hero of Game 1, sending things to overtime with a heroic 3-point shot from the corner. In Game 2, he tied a postseason career-best with 40 points, delivering another Celtics win. On the defensive end, he used his unique physicality and speed to pester Indiana on the perimeter, equally important for Boston’s fortunes.

Congratulations to Jaylen Brown for winning the 2024 Eastern Conference finals MVP award.

PHOTOS: Boston vs. Indiana – Celtics sweep Pacers with 105-102 Game 4 win https://t.co/kUVtKzMUsa pic.twitter.com/DWnP6jgL09 — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire