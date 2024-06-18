Jaylen Brown named 2024 NBA Finals MVP

The Boston Celtics won the 2024 NBA Finals Monday night at TD Garden, earning the franchise an NBA-best 18th title. After the game, Jaylen Brown was named the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, earning the Bill Russell Trophy in the process.

Brown averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists for the series, and was a consistent and crucial offensive weapon for Boston. He also logged 1.6 steals tonight. His defense was arguably more important for the Celtics, as was his leadership. Now the longest-tenured member of the team, he helped guide his team past a high-octane Dallas Mavericks team with relative ease. Outside of Game 4, Boston was the superior club for the entire 2024 NBA Finals, thanks in no small part to the way Brown led his team.

Eleven members of the media voted on the award, and Brown took home seven votes. Jayson Tatum was the only other player to receive a nomination.

Celtics Lab 268: Boston wins it all, and C-Lab reacts https://t.co/DdaJj32dj6 pic.twitter.com/l3XaCy8csz — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 18, 2024

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire