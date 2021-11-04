Jaylen Brown: Marcus Smart comment ‘something that we probably didn’t need’

Marcus Smart said Celtics teammates Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown “don’t want to pass the ball.”

Brown, via Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston:

“Obviously, in the midst of trying to win games, it’s something that we probably didn’t need. But we all communicate and talk to each other, so we’re trying to find ways to win,” Brown said. “I’m open to anything and everything when guys bring it to me, coaching staff. I’m always watching film and trying to be a better basketball player and find ways to make my teammates better. It felt good to get a win today.”

Starting to get a sense how Boston’s players-only meeting wasn’t terribly productive.

When Brown says “I’m open to anything and everything when guys bring it to me, coaching staff,” it’s hard not to infer an implicit continuation: not to the media.

Smart might have felt at his wit’s end after not getting his message across before. It’s tough to believe he didn’t complain directly to Brown before going public. They’ve been bickering for a while.

There was hope Ime Udoka replacing Brad Stevens would help with these issues. The coaching change clearly hasn’t solved everything, though.

Brown and Smart are professionals who can compartmentalize. They helped the Celtics beat the Magic last night.

But the level of competition will increase, starting tonight against the Heat. It’s hard to see Boston reaching its potential unless Brown and Smart get closer to the same page.

