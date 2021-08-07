Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart react to Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal

Brown, Smart react to Jayson Tatum's Olympic gold medal win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum played an important role in USA basketball winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Friday night.

He scored 19 points off the bench as Team USA defeated France 87-82 for its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The triumph even created a new nickname for the C's star: "Gold medal Jay".

Reaction to Tatum and the United States winning the gold medal came from all corners of the basketball world, including Celtics teammates Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart, who posted their congratulations on Twitter.

The St. Louis Representative @jaytatum0 just got him a gold medal🥇 💯 that’s tuff !! — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) August 7, 2021

Nothing tastes better than Gold, medium well, with a side of 🔴⚪️🔵! Congrats @jaytatum0 on your GOLD! Solid and 🔥 as always! Proud of you and @usabasketball ! pic.twitter.com/Hf34vxPSxr — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) August 7, 2021

The next challenge for Tatum is using his experience with the U.S. Olympic team as a springboard for even more success in the NBA.

This has been the path for many great players, and for the Celtics to make some noise in the 2022 playoffs, Tatum needs to take another step forward in his development.