Jaylen Brown got a kick out of Donovan Mitchell's NBA All-Star Game outfit

Jaylen Brown hilariously roasts Donovan Mitchell's All-Star Game outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown appears to be enjoying himself at the first NBA All-Star Game of his promising career.

Prior to Sunday's festivities, the Boston Celtics guard caught up with his good friend Donovan Mitchell and had a hilarious exchange with the Utah Jazz star. Brown took to Instagram to roast Mitchell for his "ventriloquist" pregame outfit.

Watch below:

Jaylen Brown has some strong feelings toward Donovan Mitchell’s outfit 😅 pic.twitter.com/o2D8SSJzhu — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 7, 2021

At least he told Mitchell he was handsome.

Brown also will take part in the 3-Point Contest against Mitchell and C's teammate Jayson Tatum. In case you're wondering how Brown looked showing up to the arena, check out his pregame outfit below:

He also showed off the awesome pair of custom Tracy McGrady shoes he'd wear in Sunday's events.

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is set to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Brown will come off the bench for Team LeBron while Tatum and Mitchell join forces on Team Durant.