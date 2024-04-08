Jaylen Brown gets 10,000th point as the Boston Celtics beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-107

The Boston Celtics defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 124-107 in their 78th game and 62nd win of the NBA’s 2023-24 season at TD Garden this past (April 7) Sunday night. In that game, the Celtics saw star forward Jaylen Brown put up the 10,000th point of his pro career.

It also saw a video tribute of the former Boston players Robert Williams III, Malcolm Brogdon, and Dalano Banton. This, and the fact that the Celtics’ Stay Ready Crew got Boston the win with the Celtics’ starters staying on the bench for the contest’s final frame were the high points of an otherwise forgettable Boston outing.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis offered insights and analysis from Boston’s game vs. Portland this weekend. Check it out in the clip embedded below.

If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network. Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire