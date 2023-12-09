Jaylen Brown with the flush

Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season!
USC's season really was that bad.
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday.
It's a must-win week for many fantasy managers trying to make the playoffs. Dalton Del Don is here to help with his lineup advice for every Week 14 game.
Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain Monday night against the Bengals.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Messi is the first men's soccer player to receive the honor.
The two-time Super Bowl champion adds a veteran presence and depth in a defensive backfield that lost All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga to a season-ending ACL tear.
The 32-year-old has a full no-trade clause in his contract, which runs through the 2030 season.
Charles McDonald is joined by Tony Calatayud of the Dan LeBetard Show to dive into their takeaways from Week 13 and attempt to get to the bottom of the some of the biggest questions around the NFL this week. Charles and Tony start things off with some funny storylines from the weekend, including Zach Wilson's reluctance to start again for the New York Jets and the Philadelphia Eagles head of security getting himself and Dre Greenlaw ejected from Sunday's game. Next, the duo dive into the field of contenders for MVP in an especially weird year. While Brock Purdy is the odds-on favorite currently, neither agree he truly deserves the award (and neither does Jalen Hurts). Both agree Tyreek Hill is the most deserving, but can a non-quarterback win the MVP in 2023? Charles also believes Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen is the most deserving of the Coach of the Year award currently. Later, Charles and Tony take a look at the AFC playoff race and decide who they have more trust in between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs coming off bad losses, and who they'd be more scared to face in the playoffs between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
The expanded playoff is just a year away, but it would have been nice to have this season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Nacua was in obvious pain as he walked gingerly to the locker room clutching his right side.
The Saints quarterback is having a rough season.
If FSU is so unimpressive without its starting quarterback, then how are the Seminoles ranked fifth — ahead of Georgia, Ohio State and Oregon?
The Eagles' star quarterback's injury situation adds to an already rough afternoon for Philadelphia.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
Aaron Rodgers is back at practice, but that doesn't mean he'll be ready to play in 2023.