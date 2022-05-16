Jaylen Brown explains why the Miami Heat are such challenging opponents

The Boston Celtics are headed back to the Eastern Conference Finals to take on the Miami Heat, a rematch of the 2020 matchup down in the NBA’s Orlando Bubble. This time around, both the Celtics and the Heat look even more formidable. With the additions of Kyle Lowry and a surprising Victor Oladipo, this Miami club is will give Boston everything they can handle.

The Heat won 53 games during the regular season, earning the top seed in the East. Miami finished the year with the fourth-best defensive rating and the sixth-best net rating in the league. Following Sunday’s Game 7 victory over the Bucks, Jaylen Brown was asked about the coming Conference Finals. He made it clear how much he and the Celtics respect Miami.

“Tough team. Team full of dogs. Guys is not gonna give up, guys is not gonna give you anything, not an inch. So we got to go out and play with poise, play with the same mindset, to fight, because I expect nothing less than a great battle.”

Full Boston Celtics – Miami Heat 2022 NBA Eastern Conference finals schedule out https://t.co/sAuJPzAAvH — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) May 16, 2022

Later in his post-game press conference, Brown offered a little more about the upcoming match-up between the Celtics and Heat. Said Brown:

“I think that we are prepared, I think that we’re ready to take that next step. We just got to go out and take it. I know Miami is a team that’s waiting for us. They’re not going to back down and not gonna give up. And neither are we. I’m looking forward to it.”

Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals begins Tuesday night in Miami.