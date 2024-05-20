Jaylen Brown is embracing ‘the villain’ in the Celtics postseason run

The Boston Celtics are waiting to find out who they will face in the Eastern Conference Finals. The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers will face off in a Game 7 on Sunday (May 19), with the winner earning the right to face off against Joe Mazzulla’s team. Boston will undoubtedly be confident of success regardless of who their opponent is.

The Celtics’ roster this season has a different mentality. They’re more aggressive, more physical, and, most importantly, more locked in. Jaylen Brown has been a core part of that mentality shift. His aggressive approach on offense and desire to guard the opponent’s best player have been a tone-setter for his teammates.

During a recent interview with Jay King of The Athletic, Brown admitted embracing a villain role this season.

“You’ve gotta embrace that villain,” Brown said. “And as I’m getting older I’m starting to embrace it more. Embracing not giving a (expletive) whether they see (his value) or don’t see it, whether they appreciate it or don’t appreciate it. I’m focused on helping my team, helping my family, helping the city and I go from there.”

Brown has been one of the Celtics’ most consistent players throughout the playoffs. In the 10 games he’s played, he’s averaging 23.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Boston’s offense is at its best when Brown is a featured scorer.

The Celtics have two more playoff series remaining. That’s a potential 14 or fewer games. If they can continue their current dominance and stay committed to embracing the inner villain, they could celebrate a championship by the end of June.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire