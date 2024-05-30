Jaylen Brown has embraced a leadership role this season

Jaylen Brown has played a key role in the Boston Celtics’ path back to the NBA Finals. The veteran forward has been leading by example all season, shunning the three-point line to consistently pressure the rim and set the tone on offense. He’s also emerged as one of the best wing defenders in the NBA and often steps up as the Celtics point of attack defender.

When addressing the media as part of his postgame news conference following Boston’s Game 4 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday (May 27), Brown noted how Marcus Smart’s departure led to him stepping up as a leader.

“We had some guys leave so I wanted to make sure that void was filled,” Brown said. “Marcus Smart, one of my brothers that got traded, he was one of the voices of our team. And when he wasn’t here I wanted to make sure I stepped in. I wanted to make sure that everybody felt me and everybody knew what the standard was. We didn’t skip no steps all season. I think we played the right way every single game. I thought everybody (was) accountable. And this is the byproduct.”

Brown was crowned as the Eastern Conference finals MVP. He earned the award with his two-way production throughout a tough series against a young, hungry Pacers team.

Now, Brown will be looking to continue leading the Celtics as they bid to win their first title since 2008. Boston has multiple leaders this season, however, it’s clear this is Jayson Tatum and Brown’s team. Now, they need to prove their leadership style is conducive to winning at the highest level.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire