Jaylen Brown embarrasses Luka Doncic in Celtics win over Mavericks

You know a player is having a rough night if they ditch a headband they began the game wearing. And if they have to change their sneakers at halftime, you can bet that something is in their head. In the case of Luka Doncic, the thing in his head in the Dallas Mavericks’ recent home loss to the Boston Celtics was Jaylen Brown.

The star Celtics forward was guarding the Slovenian sensation for much of the tilt with the Mavs, frustrating Doncic into one of his worst shooting nights in some time. And when it came time to return the favor, Brown broke his ankle, and helped him earn a technical foul by complaining about his travails trying to cover the Georgia native.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast took a close look at the matchup and its aftermath.

Check it out in the clip embedded above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire