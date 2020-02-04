Jaylen Brown earns lofty praise from Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins

Jaylen Brown isn't an NBA All-Star this season. He'll have to settle for a ringing endorsement from a Basketball Hall of Famer.

The Boston Celtics returned to Brown's home state of Georgia on Monday to face the Atlanta Hawks. Prior to the game, Brown was spotted chatting with Hawks legend and Atlanta's vice president of basketball, Dominique Wilkins.

Turns out Wilkins is a pretty big fan.

"You're representing home (the Atlanta area) well," Wilkins told Brown, according to the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett.

Speaking to Bulpett, Wilkins concurred that Brown -- who dropped 21 points Monday in Boston's win over the Hawks -- made a strong case for an All-Star nod this season.

"You're damn right. That boy's playing his (butt) off," Wilkins said.

Brown is enjoying a breakout fourth season in Boston, averaging career highs in points (20.4), rebounds (6.6) and assists (2.3) per game and recently earning Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

But Wilkins isn't necessarily surprised by Brown's success: He knew the Marietta, Ga., native as a kid and was impressed by Brown's athleticism from an early age, comparing him to fellow Atlanta natives Lou Williams and Derrick Favors.

"He had size and he was athletic. He was big for his age," Wilkins said.

Now, it's Brown's maturity that stands out to the longtime Hawks forward (and brief member of the Celtics).

"He's acted like a consummate professional," Wilkins said of Brown. "There were times when he heard different things, like was he going to get traded or not, and he hung in there and he grew as a basketball player. He grew as a person. He's always shown respect, and I love guys like that."

Brown indeed has shown resilience after a frustrating 2018-19 campaign in which he regressed in several offensive categories. His talent and intangibles are coming together nicely, though, and Wilkins is one of many who believe the 23-year-old can be special.

