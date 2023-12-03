On Jaylen Brown’s early-season play for the Boston Celtics

All-NBA Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown’s play in the early part of the 2023-24 season has been excellent with a few minor hiccups, his role shifting with the addition of star big man Kristaps Porzingis and veteran guard Jrue Holiday to the team, transforming the team’s dynamics as a result.

Brown’s shooting struggles and occasional bouts of poor decision-making still rear their heads (usually in the same game as he struggles with his role some nights), but for the most part the Georgia native has developed good chemistry with his new teammates, to the Celtics benefit early in their campaign for Banner 18.

So long as he continues to embrace a more carefree mindset on the court that has him attacking the cup with the space his new teammates provide while moving the ball and defending, the sky is the limit for this Boston roster.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast recently weighed in on this transformation in Brown’s game. Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire