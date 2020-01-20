Jaylen Brown details when he became 'fed up' on last season's Celtics

If you noticed Jaylen Brown was in an especially bad mood on November 17, 2018, you were onto something.

The Boston Celtics wing recently told Bleacher Report's Yaron Weitzman that night -- a 98-86 home loss to the Utah Jazz just one month into the season -- was his low point during a frustrating 2018-19 campaign.

"I was like almost to the point where I was fed up," Brown told Weitzman. "You can go back and watch that game. You can probably see it on my face.

" ... I remember that game was where I was like at the point of no return. ... I was just done. I just didn't want to … Whatever. I was done."

The source of Brown's frustration was his decreased role with the team; after helping lead the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018 with Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward sidelined, he had to take a backseat to both All-Stars in 2018-19.

"I kind of got pushed to the side, and that kind of messed with my confidence a little bit," Brown said. "Not only did I start not believing in myself that much, but I started overthinking, and that's when anxiety and stuff came in. It took me a while to get out of that."

That anxiety showed on the court, as Brown's production dipped in several statistical categories along with his minutes after a strong sophomore season.

How much of that stemmed from co-existing with a ball-dominant point guard (and dominant personality) in Irving is up for debate. (For what it's worth, Irving reportedly began plotting his exit from Boston a few weeks after that November game.)

But the 23-year-old is playing at a much higher level this season -- 20 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game -- with Kemba Walker replacing Irving as Boston's floor general.

Brown insisted the only difference between last season and this season was his mindset.

"Coaching staff. Front office. Everything. I literally just stopped caring what they had to say, and I just played basketball, what I've been doing my entire life," Brown told Weitzman.

