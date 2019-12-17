Jaylen Brown defends Kyrie Irving for Celtics drama: 'That was the front office and coach's fault'

For those looking to place blame for the downfall of the 2018-19 Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving has been an easy target.

It isn't difficult to see why. Irving was brought to Boston to be the star and leader of a championship contender. Instead, the team was plagued by poor team chemistry all season long and never played to its potential. Irving's not-so-subtle shots at the "young guys" throughout the campaign didn't help matters, either.

But one of those young guys, Jaylen Brown, doesn't believe the criticism of Irving is fair.

In an interview with Heavy.com's Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson, Brown was asked what he says to people who question Irving's heart, and he had an interesting answer:

Kyrie got a lot of the blame and was undeserving. It wasn't his fault that certain guys couldn't take a step back. It wasn't his fault. That was the front office and the coach's fault. He gets a lot of that blame because he was the star. But a lot of that should be on the organization and coaching staff. It's in the past. Kyrie is in a better place in Brooklyn, somewhere his roots are. He'll be fine.

Marcus Smart and other C's have come to Irving's defense recently as well. But these comments from Brown are particularly interesting, as they seem to take aim at Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens for not being able to put the pieces of the puzzle together a year ago.

Whatever it was that held them back, it hasn't carried over into the new campaign. The Celtics currently sit at 17-7 and are night and day from the sluggish, miserable unit we saw last season.

