Jaylen Brown could become first Celtics player to achieve this feat since Larry Bird

Jaylen Brown is enjoying the best season of his NBA career, and he's on pace to become the first Boston Celtics player to accomplish an impressive statistical feat since Larry Bird.

Brown enters Friday's matchup against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden averaging 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game with a 50.3 field goal percentage.

If he maintains those numbers through the entire 2022-23 campaign, the star guard will be the first Celtics player to average at least 26 points and seven rebounds per game, while also shooting 50-plus percent from the field since Larry Bird in 1987-88.

A Celtics player has achieved this stat line four previous times, and Bird accounts for three of them.

One of the best games of Brown's career came Monday night versus the rival Lakers in Los Angeles. He scored 25 points with 15 rebounds, five assists and three steals as Boston earned a 122-118 overtime win.

Brown became the first player with 25-plus points, 15-plus rebounds, five-plus assists and three-plus steals in a single game this season. He's the first Celtic to do it since Antoine Walker in 1999-00. Before Walker, Bird was the last player to accomplish that in 1987-88.

Brown is currently averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists per game, while also shooting a career high from the field. His excellent play, combined with teammate Jayson Tatum performing at an MVP level, is one reason why the Celtics lead the league with a 22-7 record.