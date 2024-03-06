Jaylen Brown on Celtics’ unexpected loss to Cleveland Cavaliers: ‘Today matters’

“Today matters,” said star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown via CLNS Media after his team’s surprising 105-104 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on this past Tuesday night. “Whether everybody wants to throw it away or not, we’ve got to look at the film and address some stuff, because that matters.”

The Celtics put up a 22-point lead, only to see poor defense and focus in the game’s final frame lead to one of the worst (and only) collapses this season, to the Cavs’ obvious benefit. “Any given night, you can lose,” explained Brown. “Tonight, obviously in this fashion, Wade scores 20 in the fourth and … everything goes their way.”

“We haven’t really seen a team storm back like that,” said the Georgia native of the loss that broke their league-leading 11-game winning streak.

“But, you know, it happens,” said Brown. “It’s the league, the NBA, anything can happen.”

