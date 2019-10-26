Jaylen Brown on Celtics rookie Grant Williams: 'Rook came out and balled'

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Knicks, which tips off Saturday at 7 p.m. ET with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike & Scal have the call of the game at 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the game through the MyTeams App.

BOSTON -- Brad Stevens knew going into the Celtics' game Friday night against the Toronto Raptors that he would have to lean on Grant Williams to play some center.

So, to best ensure Williams was ready, Stevens sent him a text message reminding him to make sure he knew all that was required to play the position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And if he had any questions, feel free to ask.

When Williams read the text message from his coach, he said he immediately chuckled.

"He [Stevens] doesn't know how nerdy I am when it comes to playbooks," Williams, the rookie who played at Tennessee after having been recruited by Ivy League schools as well, told NBC Sports Boston. "Play-wise, I was fine. It was just more so being prepared for the matchups."

Williams was indeed up to the challenge in helping Boston rally for a 112-106 win in the home opener.

He came off the bench and played just under 22 minutes, with Marcus Smart (28 minutes) the only Celtics reserve to log more.

The 6-foot-6 Williams did a little bit of everything for Boston, scoring four points to go with seven rebounds and four assists along with a steal.

And his plus/minus of +5 was tops among all Celtics reserves.

"Rook came out and balled," said Jaylen Brown said of Williams. "He was physical, took some charges. He did a lot of great stuff, a lot of winning plays."

More playing time at center appears more likely now with the injuries piling up for the Celtics at center.

Story continues

Enes Kanter suffered a left knee contusion in the opening night loss at Philadelphia on Wednesday. Stevens had indicated earlier that Kanter would not play on Friday or Saturday in New York.

Joining him among the injured bigs is Daniel Theis, who replaced Kanter in the starting lineup. Theis sprained an ankle in the second quarter on Friday.

He was able to return to start the third, but it was clear that the ankle was bothering him making his availability for Saturday against the Knicks uncertain.

Theis said after the game that the ankle was still very sore, adding that if he were to sit out Saturday he would have several days off before Boston returns to action on Oct. 30 when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.

"We'll see," he said.

Williams potentially can step in again to take on some of those available minutes, along with Robert Williams III and rookie center Vincent Poirier.

After the game Friday, Celtics players were happy to see Kemba Walker break out for 22 points to go with six rebounds, two steals and two - yes, count ‘em - blocked shots.

Brown (25 points on 11-for-20 shooting, nine rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocked shots) had a strong game as well, as did Jayson Tatum who had 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Still, for a team whose collective sum is significantly greater than their individual parts, Williams' overall play was among the below-the-radar factors in Boston getting its first win of the season.

"Grant was big. He gave us a big spark," said Tatum. "With Enes [Kanter] out and [Daniel] Theis going down, he's undersized but he's very smart and super-strong, always at the right spot at the right time. And he plays hard; we need it."

Indeed, Williams' play drew rave reviews from the Celtics coaching staff as well as his teammates; those who played on Friday night and those who didn't, including fellow rookie Tacko Fall.

"You did wonderful, good job. You out there looking like me; I taught you well," Fall joked with Williams in the locker room after the win.

And Williams, in his own way taught the Celtics a lesson too.

With rookies, you never know how they will handle added responsibility that comes about unexpectedly.

But Williams is quickly showing that he's no run-of-the-mill rookie when it comes to being prepared.

More than anything else, Williams made a positive impact on winning, which goes far in the eyes of this group.

"It's going to be hard not to put him on the floor, so we keep that up," Brown said. "And it's good for us."

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Jaylen Brown on Celtics rookie Grant Williams: 'Rook came out and balled' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston