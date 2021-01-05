Jaylen Brown celebrates Celtics win with hilarious old video of Payton Pritchard

Jaylen celebrates C's win with hilarious old video of Pritchard originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Payton Pritchard was outstanding once again in Monday night's Boston Celtics' win over the Toronto Raptors, but his best highlight may have come after the game.

Following Pritchard's 23-point, 8-assist performance, Jaylen Brown took to Instagram to celebrate with an amazing throwback video of the rookie showing off his dance moves.

"Mood @paytonpritch3 🤣," Brown wrote.

Watch the video below:

Predictably, Pritchard's was roasted in the comment section by his C's teammates and fellow NBAers, including Portland Trail Blazers star C.J. McCollum.

As if Boston needed another reason to love "Fast PP" ... or "8 Mile" ... or "P. Rabbit." Between the nicknames, the scoring off the bench and now the killer dance moves, Pritchard is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Pritchard will look to keep his hot start going when the Celtics visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.