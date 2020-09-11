Jaylen Brown bothered by Jayson Tatum-Nick Nurse play (video)

Tension flared on the court after the Raptors’ Game 6 win over the Celtics last night.

It continued into Jaylen Brown‘s postgame press conference.

In double overtime games, there are always plays that could have swung the result in the other direction. One came late in regulation, when Jayson Tatum drove and passed… directly to Toronto coach Nick Nurse, who was standing near Celtics center Daniel Theis in the corner. Nurse was hunched over and touching the out-of-bounds lines – maybe even crossing them at one point.

Tatum, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston:

“That was my fault. Can’t blame Nick Nurse. He’s not playing. It was my fault,” Tatum told reporters.

Jaylen Brown, via Hartwell:

“Things like that — sometimes things seem to go overboard at times,” Brown told reporters when asked about Tatum’s turnover. “Let’s keep it in check. Let’s keep it respectable, and let’s keep playing basketball. Grown men should be able to control themselves, especially coaching staffs.”

Tatum showed a lot of maturity with that answer. It is his responsibility to avoid a turnover.

But that play shouldn’t fall on him.

The NBA should crack down on coaches and bench players crowding the court. It’s not safe. It’s not basketball.

This had been better in the bubble – a potential factor in the offensive surge. But it’s obviously not good enough.

